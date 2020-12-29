Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from 3x PIAA State Champ Meghan DiMartile (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fort Washington, Pennsylvania native Meghan DiMartile has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Texas beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The backstroke specialist, for which she made the “Best of the Rest” category in our Way Too Early List of recruits from the high school class of 2022, swims year-round for Upper Dublin Aquatic Club.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Texas!! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along the way. Can’t wait to be a Longhorn!! Hook ‘em🧡🤠”

DiMartile is a junior at Upper Dublin High School. In her two years of high school swimming thus far, she has taken home three Pennsylvania High School AAA state titles. At the 2020 PIAA AAA State Championships she won the 100 back (54.07) and swam the leadoff leg (25.06) on the state record-breaking 200 medley relay. She also came in 5th in the 100 free (51.37) and led off the 6th-place 200 free relay (23.60). As a freshman at the 2019 state meet, she won the 100 back (53.73). In addition to her state record in the medley relay, DiMartile has etched her name in the District 1 record books in the 100 back and 200 medley relay.

DiMartile recently competed at USA Swimming’s 18&U Winter Championships (Carlisle) in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. Most of her SCY personal bests come from high school swimming. In LCM, she was a finalist in the 100m back (5th) and 50m back (14th) at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championship, notching PBs in the 50m free (27.84), 50m back (30.41), 100m back (1:03.44), and 200m back (2:20.39) at the meet.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 51.37

50 back – 25.06

100 back – 53.73

200 back – 1:58.75

She will join the Longhorns’ class of 2026 with verbal commits Chase Davison, Lindsey Hosch, and Lydia Jacoby (also “Best of the Rest” for 2022). The Texas backstroke group already has four sub-54 100 backstrokers so far this season: Olivia Bray, Julia Cook, Ashley Pollok and Emma Sticklen. DiMartile will overlap two years with Bray and Sticklen.

