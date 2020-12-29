2019 Winter Juniors Qualifier Hugo Thomas Sends Verbal to Notre Dame for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hugo Thomas of Atherton, CA has announced his decision to swim at the University of Notre Dame beginning in the fall of 2021. The back and distance free specialist is a senior at Sacred Heart Prep High School and he is a year-round member at Alto Swim Club.

I am very proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Notre Dame. Huge thanks to my family, teachers, coaches, and teammates for all they have done for me over the years. Go Irish! I chose Notre Dame because of the cooperation of academic and athletic excellence within the school. At Notre Dame, I can simultaneously be the best student and best athlete that I can be; I don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.

In May of 2019, Thomas competed at the California CIF Central Coast Section Championships. The Sacred Heart Prep sophomore swam the 200 free and the 100 back, as well as 200 medley relay for his school. Thomas finished 25th in the 200 free, clocking in at 1:45.68. His backstroke time of 52.26 earned a spot in the A-final. In finals, Thomas improved his time by 0.14 seconds, earning 8th place overall.

He led off Sacred Heart Prep’s 200 medley with a personal best 50 back time of 24.80. He was followed by Walker Seymour on breast, Ryan Kim on fly, and Xavier Marco on free. The men finished 6th in the A-final. The Sacred Heart Prep men’s team were the championship meet runners-up behind Bellarmine Prep.

Thomas competed at the Speedo Champions Series at Carlsbad in February of 2020, swimming the 100, 200, and 500 free, the 100 and 200 back, and the 200 fly. He made it back to finals in both backstroke events, swimming in the C-final of the 100 back and the A-final of the 200 back. His finals 100 back time of 51.36 took the top spot in the C-final, where he touched 0.03 seconds ahead of Logan Noguchi of Rancho San Dieguito. Thomas improved his 200 back time by 1.95 seconds in finals, moving up to 8th place.

He went personal best times in the 200 free, 200 fly, and the 100 and 200 back.

Thomas has 2019 Winter Junior Nationals qualifying times in the 200 back and the 1650 free, and he has 2019 Futures cuts in the 100 back and 500 and 1000 free. All 5 events are ones in which Thomas has dropped significant amounts of time over the last two seasons.

Top SCY Times:

Event 2018 2020 100 back 56.91 51.36 200 back 2:10.54 1:49.93 500 free 4:57.37 4:36.52 1000 free 9:58.06 9:33.05 1650 free 16:56.96 15:44.99

Thomas will be joining the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2021-2022 season. The men’s team has already received verbals from Parker Macy, Owen Grimaldi, Nick Tommasone, Max Myers, Chris Giuliano, Bryce Ortanes, and Andrew Guziec for its class of 2025.

