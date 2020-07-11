IL Freestyler Nick Tommasone Joins Notre Dame Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hinsdale Swim Club’s Nick Tommasone has verbally committed to Notre Dame’s class of 2025. Tommasone is a rising senior at Benet Academy in Illinois.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Notre Dame. I chose Notre Dame because of the fantastic academic and athletic programs, along with the terrific coaching staff. I am very excited to work with this team, and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Go Irish!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.95

100 free – 45.34

200 free – 1:39.03

500 free – 4:29.18

Tommasone, a freestyler, hit all of his free best times in early March at the 2020 Illinois Senior Champs. At that meet, he was the runner-up in the 100 free, 200 free and 500 free. He’s competed at the Illinois HS State Champs once, in 2019, where his highest finish was 24th in the 100 free (47.53).

Tommasone is on a huge improvement curve; after spring of 2019 championship season, his bests sat at 21.5/47.1/1:43.9/4:46.6, and in less than a year, he’s made significant strides in all of those events.

ND had its top distance freestyler, All-American Zach Yeadon, enter the transfer portal in April. They’ll still have a season left with Sadler McKeen (44.2/1:33.5/4:17) and three with breakout rising sophomore Jack Hoagland (4:12/14:35).

Tommasone joins three other strong freestyle pickups in ND’s class of 2025: #17 Chris Guiliano (20.5/44.2/1:35.8), Max Myers (20.9/45.5) and Owen Grimaldi (1:38/4:29).

