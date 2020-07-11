Daily Swim Coach Workout #150

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 – WUTS

2x

1 x 200 on 3:45 – MAHR 50 Free Side Kick 50 Free Pause Drill 100 Fly Kick OB

1 x 200 on 3:15 – MAHR 100 Free @ TSC 50 Fly Single Arm Drill 50 Fly Single Double Drill

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free Breathing 3-2, 2-1

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Odds Breathing 1up 1down Evens Breathing 1up 2 down

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : Single Arm w/ Pause @ Extension

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Fly 25 Drill : 3press 3full 25 Swim w/ Double Distance Underwaters

1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free @ TSC

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free Breathing 3-2, 2-1

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fly Drill : 2-4-6 + Forward Press to finish

1 x 300 on 4:00 – Free Overload w/ TSC +3 Limit

1 x 300 on 3:45 – Free Overload w/ TSC +3 Limit

6x

2 x 50 on 1:00 – Free @ Pace (P*2oo)

1 x 50 on 1:00 – Choice Rec

1 x 300 on 3:45 – Free Overload, Maintain Previous

1 x 300 on 4:00 – Free Overload, Maintain Previous

1 x 300 on 6:30 – Free w/ Chute (Resist) @ Low SC

1 x 300 on 6:00 – SPRINT FREE ALL OUT HOW FAST CAN YOU BE!!!

1 x 300 on 6:30 – Free w/ Chute (Resist) @ Low SC

1 x 200 on 4:00 – SPRINT FREE ALL OUT HOW FAST CAN YOU BE!!!