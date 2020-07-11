Daily Swim Coach Workout #150

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15:00 – WUTS
2x
1 x 200 on 3:45 – MAHR 50 Free Side Kick 50 Free Pause Drill 100 Fly Kick OB
1 x 200 on 3:15 – MAHR 100 Free @ TSC 50 Fly Single Arm Drill 50 Fly Single Double Drill
4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free Breathing 3-2, 2-1
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Fly Odds Breathing 1up 1down Evens Breathing 1up 2 down
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : Single Arm w/ Pause @ Extension
4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Fly 25 Drill : 3press 3full 25 Swim w/ Double Distance Underwaters
1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free @ TSC
4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free Breathing 3-2, 2-1
4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fly Drill : 2-4-6 + Forward Press to finish
1 x 300 on 4:00 – Free Overload w/ TSC +3 Limit
1 x 300 on 3:45 – Free Overload w/ TSC +3 Limit
6x
2 x 50 on 1:00 – Free @ Pace (P*2oo)
1 x 50 on 1:00 – Choice Rec
1 x 300 on 3:45 – Free Overload, Maintain Previous
1 x 300 on 4:00 – Free Overload, Maintain Previous
1 x 300 on 6:30 – Free w/ Chute (Resist) @ Low SC
1 x 300 on 6:00 – SPRINT FREE ALL OUT HOW FAST CAN YOU BE!!!
1 x 300 on 6:30 – Free w/ Chute (Resist) @ Low SC
1 x 200 on 4:00 – SPRINT FREE ALL OUT HOW FAST CAN YOU BE!!!
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
MAHR – Max Aerobic Heart Rate – Low Aerobic Work
Overload – Threshold
TSC – Training Stroke Count – Specific Low Stroke Count for each swimmer.
Aleks Fansler
Head Coach, Noblesville Swim Club
