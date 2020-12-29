University of the Pacific Snags Verbal from Breaststroker Paige Sondgeroth

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Sondgeroth of Las Vegas, NV has signed her National Letter of Intent, announcing her commitment to swim at the University of the Pacific beginning in the fall of 2021. She is a year-round swimmer for the Sandpipers of Nevada, and she is in her final year at Bishop Gorman High School. She swims under the direction of Coach Michael Kinross in club and high school swimming.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of the Pacific!! I want to thank my family and friends for supporting me throughout this crazy journey as well as my teammates and coaches from all of the amazing teams I have been blessed to be a part of. They have helped me become the swimmer I am today and achieve my goal of becoming a Division 1 athlete! I can’t wait to become part of this outstanding team and family! GO TIGERS! 🧡

In November of 2019, Sondgeroth competed at the Nevada State Championships. She swam the 100 free, 200 back, 100 and 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 and 400 IM, making it back for a finals swim in each event. She touched 8th in the timed finals heats of the 400 IM, clocking in at 4:38.16. She finished 13th in the 100 free, 17th in the 200 back, 4th in the 100 breast, 9th in the 200 breast, 24th in the 100 fly, and 11th in the 200 IM.

Sondgeroth has 2019 USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 IM.

During her sophomore season, Sondgeroth represented Bishop Gorman High School at the NIAA State High School 4A Championships. She swam on the 200 and 400 free relay, winning a gold medal for each. She swam the second leg of the 200 free relay, splitting a 50 free time of 24.24. Audrey Yu swam the lead-off, Caroline Anderson swam third, and Emma Breslin anchored the relay. They out-swam Palo Verde High School touching ahead of them by 3.55 seconds.

Similarly, Sondgeroth swam the second leg of the team’s 400 free relay. Yu led off the relay, followed by Sondgeroth’s 100 free split of 53.41. Devyn Wingender swam the third leg and Breslin brought it home, again securing a win over Palo Verde by 3.95 seconds.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:05.46

200 breast – 2:21.64

200 IM – 2:07.58

400 IM – 4:32.60

Sondgeroth will become a Tiger in the fall of 2021. She will add depth to the IM and breaststroke groups. Her top 200 breast time would have made her the team’s 4th fastest swimmer during the 2019-2020 season behind Angela Gagliardo, Kelsey Lloyd, and Elina Rosario, each of whom will have graduated by the time Sondgeroth joins the team.

Similarly, she would have been the team’s 4th fastest 400 IMer and their 3rd fastest 200 IMer. Again, the IM group will see each of its top competitors graduated before Sondgeroth’s arrival, leaving room for her to compete for the top spot.

Sondgeroth will be joining free and back specialist Ellie MacPhail as a member of the University of the Pacific’s class of 2025.

