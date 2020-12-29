Virginia Announces 2021 Swimming and Diving Schedule

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams announced the remainder of their 2020-21 schedule on Monday (Dec. 28), which includes hosting two regular-season competitions at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The Cavaliers will open the new year by welcoming Virginia Tech to Charlottesville for a dual meet on Jan. 16. Virginia will also host the Cavalier Invite, a three-day non-conference team championship, beginning on Feb. 5. Attendance guidelines for home swimming and diving events will be announced in the future.

The teams will travel for back-to-back competitions against North Carolina and NC State in the month of January. The Cavaliers will face the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Jan. 22, before heading to Raleigh, N.C., to take on the Wolfpack on Jan. 23.

The ACC Swimming and Diving Championships will be held in Greensboro, N.C., with the women’s swimming and men’s and women’s diving championships Feb. 17-20 and men’s swimming championships Feb. 24-27.

The Cavalier divers will compete at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships in Morgantown, W.Va., March 8-10, before the team closes out the collegiate season with the NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The women’s meet will be held March 17-20 and the men’s meet will be held March 24-27.

Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials June 13-20 in Omaha, Neb.