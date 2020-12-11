University of the Pacific Receives Commitment From Ellie MacPhail

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie MacPhail, a current high school senior from Shaker Heights, Ohio, has committed to swim for Division I University of the Pacific. MacPhail will graduate from Hathaway Brown High School in spring 2021 join the Tigers’ class of 2025.

MacPhail currently swims for Great Lakes Sailfish Swimming where she is a Sectionals and Futures qualifier in multiple events. At the 2020 Lake Erie Senior Championships, she placed 4th in the 100 LCM backstroke (1:01.81) and 5th in the 400 LCM IM (5:21.56).

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of the Pacific! I am so thankful for my coaches, friends and family’s endless support that has made this possible:) go tigers!!🐯🐯”

Top SCY Times

100 freestyle – 52.41

200 freestyle – 1:51.27

500 freestyle – 5:01.06

100 backstroke – 57.45

200 backstroke – 2:04.20

At the 2020 MPSF Championships with Pacific, MacPhail would have placed 14th in the 200 freestyle with her current best time of 1:51.27.

At this meet, the Tigers placed 7th as a team and achieved MPSF All-Academic team status, along with coming home with multiple MPSF honors.

