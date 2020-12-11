Florida 3A 100 Fly/100 Back Champion Lydia Hanlon Verbals to Kentucky (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club’s Lydia Hanlon has verbally committed to Kentucky for fall 2022, joining their class of 2026. She’s a junior at Chiles High School, the reigning Florida HS 3A champions.

SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky!! I’m so thrilled to join such an amazing group & can’t wait to see what the future holds! Looking forward to seeing what God has in store for me in Lexington. Huge thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for all their continuous support! GO WILDCATS💙🤍😼

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.81

100 free – 51.35

200 free – 1:49.93

50 back – 25.70

100 back – 54.44

200 back – 1:58.67

100 fly – 53.73

Hanlon is herself a two-time individual Florida 3A champion. At the FHSAA 3A Championships, she helped Chiles to the team title by winning both the 100 fly (53.73) and 100 back (54.44), hitting lifetime bests in both races. She also raced on both 200 relays, which placed third, splitting 24.43 on the medley fly leg and 23.92 on the free relay.

Kentucky has earned the moniker ‘Backstroke U’ after a few years of backstroke notoriety. Sophomore Caitlin Brooks (51.9/1:51.8) and senior Sarah Sorenson (52.7/1:52.3) are holding down that legacy currently, coming off of a 2019-20 season where they both made the 200 back SEC A-final and Brooks also finished top-eight in the 100.

Hanlon is another strong backstroke pickup for the Wildcats, though she’s also a great sprint butterflier. Junior Izzy Gati hit a 51.6 to lead the UK women in the 100 fly last season, and Hanlon would’ve been #3 on the roster in that event behind Gati and Brooks (53.1). Hanlon would’ve been an SEC C-finalist in the 100 fly with her current best.

Hanlon joins Canadian Breckin Gormley, a 1:01.8 LCM butterflier, and fellow Florida standout Jordan Agliano, who’s 53.9 in the fly, in Kentucky’s class of 2026.

