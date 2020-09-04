2-sport Athlete Jordan Agliano Verbally Commits to Swim for Kentucky in 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Orlando, Florida’s Jordan Agliano has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team for 2022-23. Agliano is a rising junior at Lake Nona High School where she swims and plays water polo.

“So beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swim career at the University of Kentucky. The moment I stepped on campus I knew Lexington had the best opportunities for me to excel and grow as a person and swimmer. I’d like to thank my coaches, friends, teammates, and family for the endless support. Go Wildcats💙😼”

Agliano, 16, is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 back and 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM. As a sophomore, she placed 3rd in the 100 fly (54.35) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:02.38) at the 2019 FHSAA Class 4A State Championships last fall. The previous year she was 12th (56.25) and 8th (2:05.84), respectively, at the state meet. She holds the school records in both events.

Agliano does her year-round swimming with Highlander Aquatic Club. She kicked off 2020 with new PBs in the SCY 100/200/500 free and 200 back in January, and followed them up with lifetime bests in the LCM 100 back (1:04.16), 200 back (2:15.40), and 100 fly (1:01.70) in February. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Last summer, she won the 50m fly, 100m fly, and 200m IM and was runner-up in the 200m back at Florida LSC Senior Long Course Championships.

SCY times:

100 fly – 54.35

200 fly – 2:04.24

200 IM – 2:02.38

400 IM – 4:24.73

100 back – 57.71

200 back – 1:58.74

100 free – 50.88

200 free – 1:49.56

500 free – 4:53.20

Agliano will arrive in Lexington just after Kentucky’s top butterflyer Izzy Gati (51.60/1:52.54) graduates. She will overlap a year with Caitlin Brooks (53.12) and Trinity Ward (53.77/1:59.91). In backstroke, she will find a ready-made training group with Brooks (51.62/1:51.60) and Lauren Poole (54.48/1:57.80).

