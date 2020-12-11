Josh Matheny Breaks Reece Whitley’s National Age Group Record in 200 Breast

2020 Winter 18 & Under Championships – Carlisle, Pennsylvania

December 11-13, 2020

Keystone Aquatic Center, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Winter 18 & Under Championships”

18-year old Josh Matheny of Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics has broken the 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 yard breaststroke.

Swimming in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the center part of the state, Matheny on Thursday evening swam 1:51.38 in his best event. That cracks the National Age Group Record of 1:51.43 that was set by fellow Pennsylvanian Reece Whitley at the 2017 Winter National Championships.

Matheny’s previous best time of 1:52.12 ranked him 5th all-time in the age group. That swim was done at the Winter Juniors – East Championships last December.

The swim also makes Matheny the top swimmer so far in USA Swimming’s open-site 18 & Under Winter Championships meet, which counts all times by eligible athletes from December 1 through December 13 in its championship rankings.

Matheny, the #3 recruit in the high school class of 2021, is heading to breaststroke powerhouse Indiana University next fall. He represented the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championships, where he won gold in the 200 breaststroke and silver in the 100 breaststroke in long course meters.

Matheny is also scheduled to swim the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 breaststroke at this weekend’s meet.

Full Meet Recap to Follow.