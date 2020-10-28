Ontario Butterflier Breckin Gormley Chooses Kentucky for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Kentucky has added Ontario’s Breckin Gormley for fall 2022.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky. a big thanks to my coaches, family and friends who have supported me throughout this process. can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team!! go cats😸💙

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 free – 58.81 / 52.22

200 free – 2:05.51 / 1:50.90

400 free – 4:29.95 / 5:02.02

100 back – 1:05.77 / 57.16

200 back – 2:20.99 / 2:03.24

100 fly – 1:01.51 / 54.84

200 IM – 2:20.72 / 2:03.35

At the 2019 ISCA TYR Summer Senior Championships in St. Petersburg, Fla., Gormley won the 100m fly in the 16 & under division (1:02.38). There, she was also third in the 16 & under category in the 200 back (2:20.99) and 400 free (4:30.11).

Most recently, Gormley raced at the Winter Ontario Youth-Junior Championships back in March. She won the 100 fly (1:01.51) and 200 IM (2:20.72) in lifetime bests in the 15-year-old category.

Gormley looks equipped to contribute to the Wildcat program in fly and IM. Junior Izzy Gati leads the Wildcats in butterfly; she went 51.60 in the 100 and 1:52.54 in the 200 last season and finished second in the 200 at the 2020 SEC Championships. Caitlin Brooks (53.1) and Trinity Ward (53.7) are both sophomores who raced the 100 fly at SECs last season. Senior Bailey Bonnett returns after making the 200 IM A-final at the 2020 SEC Champs; she’s been 1:56.69/4:05.62 in the IMs.

Gormley joins Jordan Agliano in Kentucky’s class of 2026.

