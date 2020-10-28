SwimSwam Pulse: 45% Find Jackpots Bad For ISL Parity, But 30% Say Good Addition

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to weigh in on the ISL’s new jackpot rules:

RESULTS

Question: How do you feel about ISL jackpot rules? (can select multiple)

Unfair or bad for parity – 45.3%

A good addition – 31.3%

Too complicated to follow – 23.4%

45.3% of votes went to the “unfair or bad for parity” option, with nearly half of all votes cast saying the new jackpot system would hurt competitive parity in the league. So far, the jackpots have mostly just widened the gap between the top teams and the rest of the field.

However, 31.3% said the jackpot rules were a positive addition to the league’s format. Users could vote for more than one answer, so it seems there was some crossover between voters who criticized the parity aspect of the current jackpot rules while also recognizing them as a good addition overall. Some have suggested the jackpot rules need tweaking, and it’s possible the ISL makes the margins bigger if the jackpot system becomes overused this season.

Meanwhile only 23.4% of votes went to the “too complicated” option. That’s been another concern – though it probably affects the non-swimming audience more to have another layer of scoring to deal with. SwimSwam’s audience is pretty swimming-informed, so the jackpot concept is a complicated wrinkle, but not a complicated wrinkle on top of a sport that’s already mysterious and/or complicated.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick the winner of a hypothetical three-round ISL skins 100 IM race (in short course meters) between two all-time great American IMers:

Who would win in a hypothetical 100 IM SCM skin race? Peak Michael Phelps

Peak Ryan Lochte View Results

