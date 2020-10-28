WR Holder Chupkov Rips 2:07.32 200 Breast At Russian Championships

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

23-year-old Anton Chupkov already impressed here in Kazan at these 2020 Russian Swimming Championships, snagging a new national record in the men’s 100m breaststroke. Chupkov snared a time of 58.83 to get under the 59-second threshold for just the 2nd time ever.

Flash forward to tonight and Chupkov brought the heat in his specialty 200m breast, the event in which he currently owns the World Record with the 2:06.12 he unleashed at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Today in Kazan, after playing it cool with a morning swim of 2:10.15 in the heats to claim lane 4, the Olympic medalist scorched the field with a mark of 2:07.32 to win by nearly 3 seconds. Splitting 1:02.56/1:04.76, Chupkov raced his way to a performance that sits just outside the top 25 ever.

As fast as Chupkov was tonight, he remains #2 in the world, sitting behind 19-year-old Shoma Sato of Japan. Sato threw down a monster personal best of 2:07.02 earlier this month to become the world’s 5th fastest performer all-time.