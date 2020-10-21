Chupkov, Minakov Headline Russian Swimming C’ships

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, October 25th – Friday, October 30th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Olympic-qualifying competition

The 2020 Russian Swimming Championships are slated to get underway on October 25th, with more than 700 swimmers lined up to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Confirmed by the All Russian Swimming Federation as officially entering its meet include the following:

There will also be competitors stemming from Belarus, Latvia, Macedonia, and more.

Of note, there are several Russian swimmers sprinkled throughout the International Swimming League (ISL), with week 2 of the league’s matching overlapping with these national championships.

Vlad Morozov of the Tokyo Frog Kings has arrived in Budapest and is expected to compete there, unentered in this domestic competition. The same goes for Toronto Titans team members Aleksandr Krasnykh, Anna Egorova, Sergey Fesikov, and Daniil Pasynkov.

Iron, DC Trident and NY Breakers also carry Russian swimmers on their rosters, but those individuals do not appear on these Russian start lists.

Of note, Mikhail Vekovishchev appears on the Russian entries across the 50m/100m/200m freestyle events, however, his London Roar squad, along with Energy Standard, have byes for this ISL week 2. The All Russian Swimming Federation confirmed to SwimSwam that the 22-year-old freestyle ace will not be competing in Kazan next week.