Peruvian Freestyler Sam Bello Verbals to Indiana for 2021

Peru’s Sam Bello has verbally committed to the Indiana Hoosiers’ class of 2025.

Extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Indiana!!! I am so thankful for my amazing family, friends and everyone who has supported me in and out the pool and cannot wait to spend the next years with the best team at the best school!!! GO HOOSIERS 🔴⚪️

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

200 free – 2:03.93 / 1:49.24

400/500 free – 4:17.92 / 4:48.64

800/1000 free – 8:51.80 / 10:13.07

1500/1650 free – 17:44.14 / 17:18.47

Bello is one of Peru’s top freestylers; her 400 free is only tenths from the national record, and her 800 free is only a couple seconds off the national mark. She’s represented Peru on the international stage several times, first competing at the 2017 World Junior Championships in the 200/400/800/1500 free, and she placed 20th in the 1500 with a lifetime best 17:44.14.

More recently, Bello raced at the 2019 Pan American Games, where she placed ninth in the 400 free (4:17.92) to just miss the A-final. Making that A-final was American and IU ’25 commit Mariah Denigan; the two will be teammates starting next fall in Bloomington.

Indiana is led in distance by seniors Maria Heitmann (1:45.7/4:40.2) and Josie Grote (1:46.5/4:41.0/16:15) and junior Maggie Wallace (4:44.5/16:08). Bello should overlap one season with Wallace.

Bello joins the following swimmers in IU’s class of 2025 on the women’s side:

