IHSAA 100 Breast Finalist Kabria Chapman Commits to Indiana

Franklin Regional Swim Team’s Kabria Chapman has verbally committed to Indiana University for fall of 2021. Chapman is a current junior at Franklin Community High School.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana University where I will continue my academic and athletic career! I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way! 🔴⚪️#gohoosiers

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:03.60

200y breast – 2:28.58

100m breast – 1:13.99

200m breast – 2:43.72

Chapman is a sprint breaststroker, a discipline in which IU has a strong history, with recent examples being World Record-holder Lilly King, 2019 NCAA All-American Noelle Peplowski, and current freshman standout Emily Weiss.

Swimming for Franklin Community High School, Chapman was an A-finalist at the 2019 IHSAA Girls Championships in the 100 breast, in the same heat as Weiss, who won the state title. Chapman was 1:04.00 in the final to take fifth after going 1:03.85 in prelims. On the medley relay, where Franklin went 1:43.14 to take second, Chapman split a 28.41.

While she’s stronger in the sprints, her 2:43.72 long course time from this past summer converts to a 2:23.89, and improvements in the bigger pool speak to her ability in a longer race.

Peplowski will be a senior and Weiss a junior when Chapman joins the program in fall of 2021. Mac Looze will also be a senior for that season; a current sophomore, Looze was a 400 IM B-finalist at NCAAs last season, and she’s become a strong 200 breaststroker for the Hoosiers (she competed but did not score in the event at NCAAs).

Chapman joins Peplowski’s younger sister Anna Peplowski, Mariah Denigan, Elyse Heiser, and Lindsay Flynn in IU’s class of 2025.

