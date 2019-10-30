Summer Jrs Qualifier Elyse Heiser (2021) Verbally Commits to In-state Hoosiers

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elyse Heiser of Zionsville, Indiana has announced she will remain in-state to swim for the Indiana University women’s swimming and diving team beginning in the 2021-22 season. Anna Peplowski and Mariah Denigan have also verbally committed to the class of 2025.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career with Indiana University!! Thank you to all my amazing coaches, teammates, parents, and friends who have supported me along the way! Go Hoosiers!!”

Heiser is a junior at Zionsville Community High School who has achieved USA Swimming Scholastic All-American honors. She swims year-round for Zionsville Swim Club and specializes in backstroke, freestyle, and IM. Heiser wrapped up a strong LCM season at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship, earning PBs in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. She was runner-up in the 200 back and 6th in the 100 back. She also finaled in the 200 free, 50 back, and 200 IM. As a sophomore Heiser came in 8th in the 100 back and 9th in the 200 IM at 2019 Indiana High School State Championships. She was 24th in the 200 free at the state meet her freshman year, but had dislocated her patella before that and had to have surgery on her kneecap.

While her times aren’t quite conference scoring-ready (it took 54.31/1:58.80 to score in backstroke at 2019 B1Gs), Heiser had some solid time drops this summer including -8 seconds in the LCM 200 IM, -2.9 in the 200 free, -2.8 in the 200 back, and -.7 in the 100 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.39

100 back – 55.52

50 back – 26.84

200 free – 1:51.64

100 free – 52.41

50 free – 24.38

200 IM – 2:08.96

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.