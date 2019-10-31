2019 Summer Juniors Finalist Micah Chambers Commits to Missouri State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Micah Chambers of Enid, Oklahoma has announced his verbal commitment to swim at Missouri State University beginning in the fall of 2020. Micah demonstrated his enthusiasm by saying, “I would like to announce my verbal commitment to Missouri state university! I would also like to thank God for all that he’s done in my life and my family and friends for all the support and prayers throughout the years!”

This summer, Chambers represented the Aquatic Club of Enid at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Stanford, CA. He swam the 100m fly, 100m free, and the 50m free. Chambers finished 13th in prelims of the 50, qualifying for a second swim with a time of 23.62. He ended up 16th in finals.

Chambers qualified for Summer Juniors only months before at the 2018 MV WSC Legends Invitation in November. He swam the 50 free as an exhibition event at the meet, but had he swum it with 15 & over men, he would have placed first, out-touching the next swimmer by 1.15 seconds.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 22.32

50 free – 20.21

100 fly – 49.67

50 back – 23.62

100 free – 46.14

With his current times, Chambers would have qualified for the A-final of the 50 free at the 2019 Mid-American Conference Championships. His 100 fly and 100 free times would have landed him in the B-final for each event.

Chambers’ top times will make him the team’s fastest 50 freestyle and 100 flyer. His 100 free will be 0.04 slower than rising senior Arthur Cury. In the fall, Chambers will be joining breaststroke and IM specialist James Doromal as a member of the class of 2024.

