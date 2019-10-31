Backstroke Specialist Nyah Stahl Commits to Division I UMBC’s Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nyah Stahl of Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to swim at UMBC beginning in the fall of 2020. She shared the news on her Instagram account:

In November 2018, Stahl competed at the YOTA 25th Annual Capital Classic with the York and York County YMCA. She competed in the B-finals of the 100 (59.62) and 200 back (2:09.18), finishing 10th in both. She also swam the 400 IM, earning a bronze medal and a personal best time, clocking in at 4:32.02.

Stahl has seen improvements in all of her top events within the last year. Below is a comparison of her best times in the 2018 and 2019 seasons:

2018 2019 200 back 2:08.16 2:05.34 400 IM 4:38.61 4:32.02 100 back 59.62 59.23 200 fly 2:12:53 2:10.79 200 IM 2:14.28 2:10.92

Stahl’s improvements have made her a top swimmer for UMBC’s women’s team. In the fall of 2020, she will be the team’s fastest 200 flyer as well as 400 IMer, as all 4 of the fastest women graduated in the spring of 2019. She will be the second fastest 200 IMer and 200 backstroker behind Caroline Sargent. At the 2019 American East Conference Championships, Stahl would have qualified for C-final in the 200 IM, the B-final in the 400 IM, 100 back and 200 fly, and the A-final in the 200 back.

Stahl is the first member of the class of 2020 to commit to UMBC.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.