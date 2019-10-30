Dark Horse Series Continues as Tusup Denied Deck Pass for World Cup – Berlin

Several new video posts have been uploaded to Shane Tusup‘s YouTube page since our last update, as the coach has taken his swimmers to their first big meets together, the FINA World Cup stops in Budapest and Berlin. This series follows Tusup’s coaching journeys with Italian record-holder Ilaria Cusinato and Hungarian teenager Zsombor Bujdoso, especially with Cusinato’s quest for Olympic glory next year. Since the beginning of their journey, Hungarian swimmers David Foldhazi and Liliana Szilagyi have joined the group.

You can view episodes 13-16 on Tusup’s YouTube page, while we’ve embedded the vlog posts below, too.

In Episode 13, we see some final preparations for the Budapest meet. We learn that this is Tusup’s first time back on the pool deck at a big meet in two years, and we see Bujodoso hang out a bit with American national team-er and vlogger Michael Andrew.

The team travels to Budapest and races in Episode 14. Cusinato clocks a 2:16.16 to place 16th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 400 IM (4:48.64). We also hear a bit from Foldhazi and how he’s feeling so far.

In Episode 15, the group celebrates Cusinato’s 20th birthday (October 5th). We hear from Szilagyi, who says that swimming in Hungary is a lot of tough training without a lot of payoffs, but with Tusup, she feels that it’s going to pay off. A 200 butterflier, Szilagyi is a competitor with not only Katinka Hosszu but a slew of other Hungarian standouts.

We also see their travels to Berlin, for the next FINA World Cup stop, which happened two weeks ago. Tusup runs into some issues with his deck pass, and says that he has heard from the Italian swimming federation that he needs to go to the Hungarian federation for clearance, and vice versa from the Hungarian federation. Cusinato is Italian, while the other three are Hungarian. In Berlin, FINA ultimately denies him deck access for the entire meet despite his ability to get cleared in Budapest.

We see footage in Episode 16 at the Berlin meet, but it isn’t taken by Tusup and his crew, as they’re not allowed on deck. Instead, the athletes take the reins and document the meet, and we learn that Foldhazi and Cusinato seem to be in a relationship.

In Berlin, Bujdoso’s best finish is 13th in the 400 IM (4:39.64). Foldhazi touches 20th in the 100 back (57.39) and 200 back (2:06.82), while Szilagyi places 10th in the 800 free (9:42.30) and 11th in the 200 fly (2:18.85). Cusinato hits best times in the 50 free (26.63), 50 fly (27.64), and 400 free (4:15.54). In the 400 IM, she goes 4:46.11 to beat her Budapest time and take bronze, and she also hits a season-best in the 200 IM (2:15.07).

Finally, Tusup talks about contrasting views of training, sport, and culture between the United States and places like Europe and Asia, saying the latter parts of the world aren’t quite as positive and open-minded to their process.

