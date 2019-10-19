Summer Juniors Finalist Anna Peplowski Announces Verbal to Indiana for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Peplowski from Germantown Hills, Illinois announced her verbal commitment to Indiana University for 2021-22. She will join her sister Noelle Peplowski for one year on the Hoosiers’ roster.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Indiana University!! Beyond thankful for my family, my teammates, my friends, @coachyourd, and all past coaches who got helped me get to this point. Go Hoosiers!!!⚪️🔴 #HoosierNation #GoHoosiers #goIU”

Peplowski is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who attends Metamora High School and swims for Waves Bloomington/Normal Y Swim Team. She specializes in backstroke and freestyle and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back. She finaled in the 50m free (26.46 for 13th place) and 100m back (1:03.74 for 23rd) at Speedo Junior Nationals; she also competed in the 100m free, 200m free, and 200m back. She had gone best times in the 100/200m back at Indy Sectionals in March, going 1:03.17 and 2:17.22 to finish 3rd and 11th, respectively. She clocked PBs in the 50/100/200m free at Illinois Swimming Senior Long Course Championships, placing 2nd in each event with 26.18/57.07/2:03.63. At the short-course version of the LSC Championships, Peplowski improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100/200 back.

Best Times:

50 free – 22.86

100 free – 50.13

200 free – 1:48.91

100 back – 55.43

200 back – 1:57.86

Peplowski’s best 50 free time would have made the B final at the Big Ten conference meet last season. Her 100 free and 200 back would have scored in the C finals. It took 54.31/1:58.80 in the backstroke and 23.10/50.57/1:48.56 in the freestyle to score at 2019 B1G Championships. Peplowski will join Mariah Denigan in the Hoosiers’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.