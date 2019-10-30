Georgia State Champion Zach Franklin Changes Commitment from Air Force to UGA

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Former Air Force Academy commit Zach Franklin has announced a change in his collegiate plans. He will now be joining the varsity squad at the University of Georgia in the spring of 2020.

Originally, Franklin was one of 3 male swimmers from the Stingrays club in Marietta, Georgia to commit to Air Force in the class of 2019, alongside Tory Bartlett and David Gray. The 3 made up a significant core of what became a banner recruiting class for the Falcons – one that is still very strong even without Franklin.

Franklin has a lot of versatility and could add long-term depth for Georgia in a lot of areas. The Bulldogs have 7 other freshmen on their current 2019-2020 roster.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.90

100 free – 45.16

200 free – 1:39.67

100 back – 49.01

200 back – 1:47.70

100 breast – 59.19

200 breast – 2:12.12

100 fly – 48.99

200 fly – 1:49.09

200 IM – 1:48.83

Franklin was the 2019 Georgia High School 6A-7A (big schools) High School State Champion in the 200 IM, and he also finished 3rd at that meet in the 100 back. When Franklin committed to Air Force publicly in December of 2018, his best time in the 200 IM was a 1:51.16. By the time his senior season completed a few months later, he had improved that time by more than 2.3 seconds.

Georgia has trained 4 of the last 9 SEC Champion in the men’s 200 IM. No other school has won that race as many times in the same period.

