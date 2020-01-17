PA Swim Coach Under Investigation Over Inappropriate Posts, Video

Pennsylvania high school swim coach David Schultz is under investigation by his school district, and local media report it involves a pornographic video of Schultz under a different name.

Schultz has been the head swimming & diving coach at McDowell High School in Erie, Pennsylvania since the late 1980s, according to GoErie.com. But ErieNewsNow reports that Schultz is now under investigation, with multiple sources saying the investigation involves “posts and a video of pornographic nature.” The report says that the video “may” use the McDowell locker room and refer to Schultz’s actual job as a swim coach, though the posts and video are “under a different name.”

The Millcreek Township School District won’t address the specific allegations, but did confirm to ErieNewsNow that they were investigating Schultz. Assistant coach Mark Esper is now in charge of the McDowell program.

Schultz is also the head coach of the Millcreek Swim Team, a local swim club. He does not yet appear anywhere in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database of banned or suspended individuals, nor USA Swimming’s lists of temporary or permanent bans.