Florida Picks Up FHSAA Class 2A 100 Fly Champion Billy Jones for Fall 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Billy Jones of the Bolles School Sharks has chosen to stay local, joining the University of Florida Gators for this coming fall. Jones is a senior with Stanton College Prep.

“I chose the University of Florida because it has the best academic and athletic programs available. I wanted to be a part of its tradition of excellence.”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.92

100y free – 45.80

200y free – 1:41.55

50y back 22.78

100y back – 51.13

100y fly – 48.25

200y fly – 1:49.41

200y IM – 1:50.64

At the 2019 FHSAA 2A Championships in November, Jones won the 100 fly title with a best time of 48.49. He was also the 200 IM runner-up (1:50.64), led off their 200 medley relay (23.13), and led off their 400 free relay (46.59). Jones is pretty versatile; he’s a strong sprint butterflier and freestyler, but he’s also a capable sprint backstroker and IM’er.

The Gators are about to graduate Dakota Mahaffey, who has led off their medley relays this season. In fly, top sprint butterfliers Maxime Rooney and Kacper Stokowski (both men were very impactful sprint freestylers and Stokowski a backstroker, too) transferred out after last season, but sophomore Willie Davis returns after going 45.99 in the 100 last year. Additionally, German national Eric Friese leads the team at 46.39 this year as a freshman.

Jones will get two seasons with Davis and three with Friese. He’ll also get two seasons with Kieran Smith, a phenomenal freestyler/IMer who was the Gators’ 200 medley relay fly leg (20.62) at NCAAs.

Jones will head to Gainesville in the fall alongside Adam Chaney, Brendan Peacock, Caleb Kravitz, Jace Crawford, Trevor McGovern, Mitchell Meyer, and John Van Deusen.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.