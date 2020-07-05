After Breakout Relay Swims at Winter Juniors, Sydney Turner Commits to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising high school senior Sydney Turner has pledged her verbal commitment to Indiana University, where she is scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

Turner trains with DART Swimming in Sacramento, California where she attends Sacramento Country Day School.

While Turner’s overall package of times are not quite at the level of a typical Indiana recruit, her addition for the Hoosiers is one of potential. Coming into her junior season, her best time in the 100 yard free, from her freshman year of high school, was a 54.39. She cut two-and-a-half seconds form that swim on a relay leadoff at Winter Juniors – West in December.

With that swim, after spending much of her career as a butterflier, she showed big potential as a sprint freestyler. She previously wasn’t even qualified for Winter Juniors as an individual swimmer, meaning she didn’t have the opportunity to look for similar drops at that meet in her other events.

Also at that meet, she split 23.42 on a rolling start in a 50 free – more than a second faster than her best time. The high school swimming season in California was cancelled, so that was a lost opportunity to drop time as well.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.39

100 free – 51.80

200 free – 1:53.67

100 fly – 56.35

200 fly – 2:05.17

200 IM – 2:05.19

400 IM – 4:29.95

At the 2019 Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, a sub-state level of California high school swimming for the northern part of the state, she finished 6th in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 200 IM.

Indiana has been hit by significant transfers from their sprint group in recent years, many of whom followed Indiana’s former sprint coach Coley Stickels to Alabama where he’s now the head coach. That means they’re in need of adding depth in that group if they want to hold their seat among the country’s top teams.

Other sprinters coming in this fall and next include Katie Broderick (23.5/51.5), Avery Williams (23.4/51.2), Elizabeth Broshears (22.8/51.4), and Ella Ristic (23.2/49.2) in the class of 2020; and in the class of 2021 Anna Peplowski (22.8/50.1).

