Emma Shaughnessy Is the Latest Commitment to the Indiana Breaststroke Tradition

Emma Shaughnessy, a high school senior from northern New Jersey, has verbally committed to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Shaughnessy swims for the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, more commonly known in swimming circles as the Red Bank Branch YMCA.

At the 2018 YMCA Long Course National Championships, she was the youngest member of the winning, and record-breaking, Red Bank 200 medley relay. Along with Marie Schobel, Ginger Hansen, and Megan Judge, then-15-year old Shaugnessy split 33.06 on the breaststroke leg as the team swam to a 1:57.19 record-setting swim.

Shaughnessy is primarily a breaststroker. Individually at those same YMCA Long Course Nationals, she placed 3rd in the 50-meter breast (33.43) and 5th in the 100-meter breast (2:13.97).

In short course, she finished 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the 2019 YMCA Championships with a 1:03.45.

Her best breaststroke times both came in December at the EEX Holiday Classic, with her 100 yard time coming in 2018, during her sophomore season, and her 200 yard time coming in 2019, during her junior season. So, while she missed the YMCA National Championships earlier this year when they were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, December is usually when she has shown the biggest drops.

Best Times in Yards:

50 breast (relay split) – 28.80

100 breast – 1:02.95

200 breast – 2:20.31

Shaughnessy will join an Indiana breaststroke group that has been one of the most successful in the country over the last decade. Among those who have come through Ray Looze’s program include Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 breast and medley relay gold medalist Cody Miller, American Record holder and NCAA Champion Ian Finnerty, and World Record holder and Olympic gold medalist Lilly King.

The Hoosier women scored more points at last year’s Big Ten Championships in the 100 breast (68 points) and 200 breast (81 points – tied with Northwestern) thanks to the likes of Noel Peplowski, the runner-up in the 200 breast, and Emily Weiss, the runner-up in the 100 breast.

She joins an Indiana class of 2021 that includes Katie Carson, Aislinn Holder, Mariah Denigan, Sydney Turner, Aidan Reagan, Brearna Crawford, Elyse Heiser, Katie Broderick, and Anna Peplowski.

Crawford, a New Zealand Record holder in the 100 breast in short course, is the only other primary breaststroker in that group. She has best times of 1:07.14 and 2:26.60 in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, respectively, in short course meters.

