Former German National Team Coach Lamodke Takes Over Essen

Frank Lamodke is returning to the German Swimming Federation (DSV), this time as head of the national training centre in Essen.

Lamodke was the German National Team technical coach from 2013-2017, helping the likes of Thomas Rupprath, Lars Conrad and Stephan Kunzelmann achieve international success.

48-year-old Lamodke has been working as a competitive sports consultant but is set to take over Essen, home of Lisa Hoepink, Damian Wierling and Poul Zellman as of this month.

“I am very happy to take on this challenge and bring all of my swimming experience to the table,” explained Lamodke.

Thomas Kurschilgen , Director of Competitive Sports at DSV, said, “Together with our partners, we want to gradually develop the federal base in Essen into a centre of excellence in swimming and expand and improve the full-time human resources for top and young athletes in the region with this important position in a targeted manner.

“The appointment of Frank Lamodke as BSP manager is the first important step in intensifying the processes of promoting young talent, regional management and personnel management at the location.”