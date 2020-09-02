Texas 6A Finalist Sarah Rogillio Sends Verbal Nod to UNC-Wilmington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin Swim Club’s Sarah Rogillio has verbally committed to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. The LC Anderson High School senior joins their class of 2025.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at UNCW! Thank you to all my coaches, parents, teammates and friends who have helped me along the way! Go Seahawks!!!#hawknation

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.88

200 free – 1:53.07

500 free – 4:59.27

200 IM – 2:06.84

400 IM – 4:29.89

At the 2020 Texas 6A HS Championships, Rogillio made the 500 free B-final, cracking five minutes and placing 13th overall with a lifetime best 4:59.27.

Rogillio would’ve topped the Seahawks’ top time lists last year in the 500 free, and their best in that event last year, Gracie Steelhammer (4:59.38), has three seasons left. She would’ve also been their #2 400 IMer and #3 200 IMer last season, and she would’ve made 2020 CAA Championships B-finals in the 500 free and 400 IM.

Rogillio joins Katie Knorr and Reece Alexander, both initial ECU commits turned UNC-Wilmington commits, in the Seahawks’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.