Bobby Guntoro Secures 1st UNCW Verbal from 2021’s Reece Alexander

Pfafftown, North Carolina’s Reece Alexander, who had originally given a verbal nod to East Carolina University before the demise of their program, has become brand-new head coach Bobby Guntoro’s first verbal commit to the class of 2025 at University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“I am very excited to say that I’ve decided to stay in NC and swim at UNCW for the class of 2025. I’m very thankful for the ECU coaches and also for the other coaches who have recruited me during this difficult transition. However, I am SO honored to have the opportunity to swim under Bobby Guntoro. Cannot wait to see where this takes my future team… Go Seahawks 🤩”

Alexander is a rising senior at Pfafftown’s Ronald Reagan High School. She swims year-round with Northwest North Carolina YMCA Riptyde and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly. At the 2020 North Carolina High School 4A State Championships in February, she placed 7th in the fly (56.37) and 12th in the 200 free (1:55.32), and anchored the 400 free relay (52.73) to a B-final victory.

Alexander achieved all her best SCY times at the mid-season meet hosted by YOTA in December. That included the 50 free (where she placed 12th), 100 free (20th), 200 free (4th), 100 fly (1st), 200 fly (3rd), and 200 IM (17th).

50 free – 24.10

100 free – 53.27

200 free – 1:52.62

100 fly – 55.19

200 fly – 2:04.92

200 IM – 2:09.44

Alexander had significant improvements from her previous PBs at that meet, including:

100 fly: 56.6 to 55.19

200 fly: 2:07.70 to 2:04.92

200 free: 1:55.72 to 1:52.62

50 free: 25.27 to 24.10

Last summer she competed at YMCA Long Course National Championships in the 50/100/200 fly and finaled in the 50.

The Seahawks finished 5th in the women’s meet at the 2020 CAA Championships. Alexander’s best times would already make her a scorer in the 100 fly (A final), 200 fly (B final), and 200 free (B final) at the conference meet. It took 2:06.14 to make it back in the 200 IM.

