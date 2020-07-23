NC State Associate Head Coach Bobby Guntoro Takes Over UNC-Wilmington Program

Bobby Guntoro is heading back to his alma mater. After eight seasons with the NC State Wolfpack, including the last three as their associate head coach, UNC-Wilmington has announced his takeover as head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs.

Guntoro spent his first two seasons in Raleigh as a graduate assistant and was then elevated to assistant coach for three.

While at NC State, Guntoro coached both the men and women, focusing his coaching on sprint and mid-distance groups as well as recruiting. The NC State men have built a fearsome sprint group over the last few seasons, and the women have also produced NCAA All-Americans in sprint free events.

The NC State men have won the ACC crown the last six seasons, and they finished fourth at NCAAs from 2016 to 2019. The Wolfpack women won their first ACC title in 2017 since 1980, and they won again in 2019, while finishing top ten at NCAAs in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The NC State men won the 800 free relay and 400 free relay at the 2018 NCAA Champs, setting NCAA records in the process, while Andreas Vazaios won the 200 fly crown in 2018 and 2019. At the 2020 ACC Champs, the NC State women set the conference record in the 200 free relay, another testament to their sprint group.

Guntoro graduated from UNCW in 2011 with a B.S. in Accounting. While a swimmer with the Seahawks, Guntoro set the 100 fly program record and was on several record-setting relays. Internationally, Guntoro has represented his native country of Indonesia.

Guntoro earned a Master of Arts Degree in Liberal Studies with a concentration on Sport and Youth Development at NC State in 2015.

UNCW almost cut the swimming and diving programs in 2013 to ensure ‘fiscal health,’ among other things, for the entire athletics department, per a committee recommendation. Shortly after that recommendation was reported, UNCW Chancellor Gary L. Miller rejected the proposal and the program stayed.

Guntoro is the third head coach in UNCW’s 42-year history. He takes over for Jason Memont, who was terminated at the end of the 2019-20 season.

In 2020, UNCW’s men finished second of five teams at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships, while the women were sixth of seven teams. The men have risen over the past several years, from fourth in 2016, 2017, and 2018, to third in 2019 and runners-up this past season. The women have stayed at sixth since 2016, except for a fifth-place effort in 2019.