Wisconsin Pushes High School Swimming Start Date to August 17

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), which governs most high school sports in Wisconsin, has announced an alteration to its plan for high school sports in the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

Practice for lower risk fall sports, like cross country, girls golf, girls swimming, and girls tennis, can begin August 17. Practice for higher-risk sports like football, boys soccer, and boys and girls volleyball, can begin September 7. Districts that opt not to participate in fall athletics will be provided with a spring opportunity, though what that looks like is not entirely clear.

The new schedule was approved by an 8-3 vote of the organization’s board of directors on Thursday after hearing from a number of organizations, including WIAA Sports Medical, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

This amounts to a delay of 1 week (or less) for the lower-risk sports, including swimming, and a 4-to-6-week delay for the higher-risk sports. 11-player football practice was scheduled to begin August 4, while the first day of practice for girls’ swimming was August 11.

The girls’ swimming & diving state championship was originally scheduled for November 13-14.

A vote to consider allowing higher-risk sports to start August 24 failed by a 9-2 vote.

Earlier this week, the Big 8 Conference, which includes 10 schools (11 beginning in 2022) in the Madison area, said that it would not sponsor conference competition in fall sports, nor award conference championships. The Big 8 added, however, that schools were being allowed to make their own decisions about participation and schedule their own schedules.

The Big 8 includes many of the state’s top swimming powers, including last year’s girls’ Division I 3rd-place finishers Sun Prairie. In total, 4 of the top 9 finishers from the 2019 girls’ Division I state swimming & diving meet are in the Big 8 – #3 Sun Prairie, #6 Middleton, #8 Madison West, and #9 Madison Memorial.

Wisconsin, where the reopening plans have been governed not at the state level, but rather via a patchwork of local regulations, has seen an increase of new positive tests, like most states, since mid-June. Over the last 7 days, the state has seen an average of just over 900 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus, which is up from its mid-June bottom of under 300.

