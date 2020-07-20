CIF Postpones All Fall Sports; Will Combine Boys’ & Girls’ Water Polo Seasons

The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports, is pushing the fall sports season to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced Monday.

Should conditions come 2021 allow for team activities, all sports will be consolidated into two seasons – “fall” or “spring.” The revised schedule moves gives state championships dates for all sports, but the state’s 10 sections will each decide when their seasons start – likely in December or January fall sports.

Basketball (usually a winter sport), for example, will be moved to the spring with regional or state playoffs ending June 19. Earlier this month, the governing body’s Southern Section was reported to be considering holding all three sports seasons in an overlapping manner in the spring semester.

Boys’ and girls’ water polo will be combined into one season with the final day for regional and state championships being March 20; swimming & diving is set to end June 5. Under normal circumstances, boys’ water polo is a fall sport, girls’ is a winter sport, and coed swimming & diving is a spring sport. Additionally, the CIF will allow student-athletes to compete for their club teams simultaneously with their high school teams, the LA Times’ Eric Sondheimer reported.

The new schedule is as follows: