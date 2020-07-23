Longtime New England Swimming Official Bob Menck Dies at 59

Longtime New England Swimming official Bob Menck died on July 21 at the age of 59 due to a heart condition.
Menck, known as “King Bob” by members of the swimming community, worked meets across the country ranging from New England Seniors to the US Olympic Trials.
He had been in the hospital for over a month prior to his passing, and had open heart surgery last week.
Menck was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, and resided in Keene at the time of his death. He leaves behind his girlfriend Lisa along with a large family.
New England Swimming shared an Instagram post highlighting Menck’s legacy:
Today, we lost not only a role model and mentor to us, but also our best friend. At 5:02pm EST on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Bob Menck passed away due to a heart condition. Known to us sometimes as "King Bob," he was always the kindest, smartest, and funniest person we knew under the sometimes intimidating look he had while on deck. Through our trips to Convention, we've been so fortunate to get to know Bob even better as a person, as well as treasure countless memories together. There truly will never be another person like Bob Menck, but we will always remember Bob for the dedication he had to the sport of swimming, the NES and USA Swimming Community, and to his friends and family around him. "He always brought the biggest smile everywhere. He was the only guy in the room that could make you laugh continuously for half an hour during a USA Swimming HOD meeting." – Jake Eastman @jake_eastman "When I first met Bob, he was yelling at me for doing something at a meet when I was 12, and would always call me 'Einstein' at future meets. But from then on, he took me under his wing and helped mentored me to who I am today. I always will remember the times when Bob has made me laugh non-stop forever, but nothing will stick out to me more than the kind and smart mentor he was to me. Bob was, and will always be, one of my favorites." – Aaron Zhu @aaron.zhu8 #inspiredunitedfast #rememberingbobmenck #nestrong
Swimmers, both past and current, around the community are sharing their memories of Menck as well.
MIT commit and NE Swimming senior athlete representative Arron Zhu recalls, “When I first met Bob, he was yelling at me for doing something at a meet when I was 12, and would always call me ‘Einstein’ at future meets. But from then on, he took me under his wing and helped mentored me to who I am today. I always will remember the times when Bob has made me laugh non-stop forever, but nothing will stick out to me more than the kind and smart mentor he was to me. Bob was, and will always be, one of my favorites.”
Several officials, friends, and family have also shared posts dedicated to Menck. That includes one from 2004 Olympic gold medalist Rhi Jeffrey, among many others:
