Longtime New England Swimming Official Bob Menck Dies at 59

Longtime New England Swimming official Bob Menck died on July 21 at the age of 59 due to a heart condition.

Menck, known as “King Bob” by members of the swimming community, worked meets across the country ranging from New England Seniors to the US Olympic Trials.

He had been in the hospital for over a month prior to his passing, and had open heart surgery last week.

Menck was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, and resided in Keene at the time of his death. He leaves behind his girlfriend Lisa along with a large family.

New England Swimming shared an Instagram post highlighting Menck’s legacy:

Swimmers, both past and current, around the community are sharing their memories of Menck as well.

MIT commit and NE Swimming senior athlete representative Arron Zhu recalls, “When I first met Bob, he was yelling at me for doing something at a meet when I was 12, and would always call me ‘Einstein’ at future meets. But from then on, he took me under his wing and helped mentored me to who I am today. I always will remember the times when Bob has made me laugh non-stop forever, but nothing will stick out to me more than the kind and smart mentor he was to me. Bob was, and will always be, one of my favorites.”

Several officials, friends, and family have also shared posts dedicated to Menck. That includes one from 2004 Olympic gold medalist Rhi Jeffrey, among many others: