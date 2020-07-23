Missouri Picks Up Hayley Hill and Molly Hogg after Boise State Cuts Team

Three weeks after learning of the elimination of their team at Boise State, Hayley Hill and Molly Hogg have transferred to the University of Missouri for the 2020-21 school year. Both Hill and Hogg had completed three years with the Broncos and have one year of eligibility left.

Mizzou Swimming and Diving head coach Andrew Grevers said, “Both of these women have an extremely positive energy about them. The fact that they are willing to take on this great challenge of starting at a new program with one year of eligibility left tells me that they love this sport and that they are doing it for all the right reasons.”

Hill grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and graduated from Pinnacle High School in 2017. A distance freestyle specialist, she did her club swimming with Scottsdale Aquatic Club. Hill became the first Bronco in school history to win an event at the CSCAA National Invitational when she won the mile in March of her freshman season. Her 16:29.26 was a lifetime best and a meet record. At 2018 Mountain West Championships, she finished 5th in the 500, 7th in the 200 free, and 10th in the 1650. As a sophomore, she earned two All-MWC honors with a 5th-place finish in the 500 and as a member of the 3rd-place 800 free relay. This past season, Hill picked up two more all-conference awards with a 5th in the 1650 and a 7th in the 500.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:29.26

1000 free – 10:02.11

500 free – 4:45.30

200 free – 1:48.59

Hogg moved to Boise from Aberdeen, South Dakota in 2017. She graduated from Aberdeen Central High School and swam year-round for Swam for Aberdeen Swim Club. A versatile back/fly/free specialist, Hogg made significant improvements during her three years on the Broncos’ roster. In high school, her best time in the 200 back was 2:02.46. This past season, she went a lifetime best 1:57.40 at 2020 Mountain West Championships to finish 4th. She placed 6th in the 100 back at the same meet, earning All-MWC honors in both events. Weeks later she notched PBs in the 50/100 back at the CSCAA National Invitational Championships, finishing 3rd in the 50. Her times of 25.27/54.11 were vast improvements from the 30.01 /56.19 she came to Boise with.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.57

100 free – 52.40

50 back – 25.27

100 back – 54.11

200 back – 1:57.40

100 fly – 57.04

200 fly – 2:10.29

200 IM – 2:10.28

Missouri women finished 8th of 12 teams at the 2020 SEC Championships. Hogg would have been quite close to scoring in backstroke (it took 53.63/1:56.18 to make it back), while Hill’s best times would have added points for the Tigers in the 500/1650 (it took 1:47.03 to score in the 200 free).