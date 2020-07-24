South Carolina Picks Up IL Butterflier/IMer Paige Collins for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maverick Swim Club’s Paige Collins has verbally committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for fall 2021. Collins is a rising senior at Naperville Central High School outside of Chicago.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of South Carolina! Thank you to God, my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me during this process. Go Gamecocks! #spursup

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 52.63

100 breast – 1:05.12

100 fly – 54.38

200 IM – 2:04.55

400 IM – 4:29.59

Collins’ best two events are the 100 fly and 200 IM. She first scored at the Illinois HS Champs in fall 2018, as a sophomore at Naperville Central, taking eighth in the 100 fly (55.16). She made big drops in 2019, though, hitting lifetime bests in the 100 fly (54.38) and the 200 IM (2:04.55), finishing second at the IHSA meet in the fly and fourth in the IM.

At the 2019 state meet, she also split 24.21 swimming fly on Naperville Central’s 200 medley relay.

Since that meet, Collins made it to the C-final of the 100 fly at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, finishing 22nd overall (54.90/54.83 prelims). At the Illinois Senior Champs in March, Collins won the 100 fly title (55.01), finished eighth in the 200 fly (2:06.18) and was ninth in the 100 breast (1:05.12).

South Carolina just graduated 52.2 flyer Christina Lappin, while 52.5/1:54.1 flyer Hallie Kinsey has entered the transfer portal and is expected to leave the program.

Collins joins Maddie Pierce in South Carolina’s class of 2025.

