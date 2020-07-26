Irvine’s Jackson Bernstein Makes Verbal Commitment to UC San Diego

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jackson Bernstein from Irvine, California has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, San Diego for 2021-22.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the UC San Diego. I am so proud and excited to become a Triton and to swim for such an outstanding program at UCSD! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for the support that has helped me get here. Go Tritons!”

Bernstein is a rising senior at Woodbridge High School. As a high school sophomore, he placed 12th in the 500 free (4:35.87) at the 2019 CIF-SS Division I Swimming & Diving Championships. Bernstein does his club swimming with Irvine Novaquatics. He is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 800m free (8:30.55).

Bernstein notched a quartet of best times (200/500/1000/1650) at 2020 Carlsbad Sectionals, swimming the 200/500/1000/1650 free and 100/200 back and placing 21st in the 500 free, 7th in the 1000, and 11th in the 1650. He competed in the 500/1650 free at Winter Juniors West and in the 400/800/1500 free at last summer’s Mount Hood Sectionals. There, he placed 11th in the 800 and 13th in the mile.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:44.62

500 free – 4:34.00

1000 free – 9:27.53

1650 free – 15:51.46

UCSD, currently undergoing reclassification to NCAA’s Division I, finished 4th out of 6 teams at the 2020 MPSF Championships. Bernstein’s best times would have added points to the Tritons’ final score in the 1650 free (he would have scored 9th) and 500 free (B final). He will overlap with distance freestylers Davis Taylor (15:48.59), Hayden Johnson (4:25.06/15:32.40), Ivan Kurakin (4:25.24), and Cade Brower (4:34.88/16:13.35).

