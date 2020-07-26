Liam Custer Swims 2 More Best Times in Finals in Sarasota

SYS SUMMER SOCIAL DISTANCE
- July 24-26, 2020
- Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, Florida
- SCY (25y) pool, Prelims/LCM (50m pool) Finals
- Results on Meet Mobile: “SYS Summer Social Distance”
- Live Video
A barnstorming performance from rising high school junior Liam Custer continued into Saturday evening at the Sarasota Sharks’ prelims/finals intrasquad meet.
In the finals of the 200 IM and the 400 free, swimming long course, he raced to his 7th and 8th best times of the week in 8 total swims so far.
In the 200 IM, his final time was a 2:09.08. That cut about half-a-second from his previous best of 2:09.63 that was done in mid-February, just before meets stopped being held.
He followed that with a 4:04.44 in the 400 free, which was over a second better than his lifetime best, which was also done at that same meet in mid-February.
While his drops in long course have been more modest than his drops in short course this weekend, they are all coming at a fortuitous moment as recruiting is heating up for the class of 2022.
Other Saturday Night Winners & Notables:
- US National Teamer Emma Weyant remained undefeated on the weekend, topping the 200 IM in 2:16.51 and the 400 free in 4:15.24. While her 400 time was well off her personal best, her time in the 200 IM was only a second away. Through 4 events so far this week, that has been her pattern, swimming closer to best times in the shorter 200 meter races than in the longer 400 meter races.
- Her younger sister, 14-year old Gracie Weyant, was 2nd in the 200 IM in 2:20.75. She swam a 2:18 in that event going into quarantine.
- Another standout 14-year old for the team, Addie Sauickie, won the girls’ 100 back in 1:05.19. After shaving just a few hundredths off her best yards time in prelims, that finals long course time cuts more than a second-and-a-half from her own personal best of 1:06.78. That old best time was done at the same meet in mid-February as many of her teammates’ best times alluded to above.
- 15-year old Amadeusz Knop swam a 58.86 to cruise to a victory in the boys’ 100 back. That’s a best time for him by .06 seconds.
- Savannah Barr, who is scheduled to begin her career at the University of Miami next month, topped the girls’ 50 free in 27.49, just missing her best time from last year’s Futures meet.
- Nico Hernandez-Tome, a rising junior at Alabama, topped the boys’ 50 free in 25.19. The top under-18 swimmer was Callum Grobler in 26.29, while 14-year old Ethan Ooi swam a best time of 26.43 for 3rd place. That bumps him into the top 30 13-14 boys nationally in that event this season.
