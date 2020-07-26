Liam Custer Swims 2 More Best Times in Finals in Sarasota

SYS SUMMER SOCIAL DISTANCE

July 24-26, 2020

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, Florida

SCY (25y) pool, Prelims/LCM (50m pool) Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “SYS Summer Social Distance”

Live Video

A barnstorming performance from rising high school junior Liam Custer continued into Saturday evening at the Sarasota Sharks’ prelims/finals intrasquad meet.

In the finals of the 200 IM and the 400 free, swimming long course, he raced to his 7th and 8th best times of the week in 8 total swims so far.

In the 200 IM, his final time was a 2:09.08. That cut about half-a-second from his previous best of 2:09.63 that was done in mid-February, just before meets stopped being held.

He followed that with a 4:04.44 in the 400 free, which was over a second better than his lifetime best, which was also done at that same meet in mid-February.

While his drops in long course have been more modest than his drops in short course this weekend, they are all coming at a fortuitous moment as recruiting is heating up for the class of 2022.

Other Saturday Night Winners & Notables: