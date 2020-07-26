Daily Swim Coach Workout #164

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warmup:
300 swim
300 k/d
Kick Set:
8×[email protected]:20 kick odd all out, even cruise
5×[email protected]:00,1:55,1:50, 1:45,1:40 All Kick to All Kick Smooth to Fast
Preset:
2x
4×[email protected]:60 desc 1-4
[email protected]:00 E/M/F
Main Set:
3 x
200 Strong (Pink)@2:20
175 smooth [email protected]:20/[email protected]:25/[email protected]:30
25 cruise to drop gear
4 x
150 Strong (Red) @1:45
125 smooth [email protected]:45/[email protected]:50/[email protected]:55/[email protected]:00
5 x
100 Strong (Blue) @1:05/1:10
75 smooth [email protected],[email protected]:10, [email protected]:15, [email protected]:20, [email protected]:25
200 cruise
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
E=Easy, M=Medium, F=Fast
Pink= Mile pace
Red= 1000 pace
Blue = 500 pace
Tamber McAllister
Head Swim Coach, Dixie State University
