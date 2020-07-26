Daily Swim Coach Workout #164

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warmup:

300 swim

300 k/d

Kick Set:

8×[email protected]:20 kick odd all out, even cruise

5×[email protected]:00,1:55,1:50, 1:45,1:40 All Kick to All Kick Smooth to Fast

Preset:

2x

4×[email protected]:60 desc 1-4

[email protected]:00 E/M/F



Main Set:

3 x

200 Strong (Pink)@2:20

175 smooth [email protected]:20/[email protected]:25/[email protected]:30

25 cruise to drop gear



4 x

150 Strong (Red) @1:45

125 smooth [email protected]:45/[email protected]:50/[email protected]:55/[email protected]:00

5 x

100 Strong (Blue) @1:05/1:10

75 smooth [email protected],[email protected]:10, [email protected]:15, [email protected]:20, [email protected]:25

200 cruise