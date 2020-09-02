UNC-Wilmington Adds Another for 2021: UDAC Sprinter Molly Braun

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Molly Braun of Upper Dublin High School and Upper Dublin Aquatic Club has verbally committed to UNC-Wilmington, marking their fourth verbal on the women’s side since former NC State associate head coach Bobby Guntoro was announced as the new head coach.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UNCW. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family members for all their love and support. Can’t wait to be a Seahawk

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.95

100 free – 52.11

100 back – 58.46

200 back – 2:05.47

100 fly – 55.29

200 fly – 2:05.93

Braun is a strong sprint butterflier and freestyler, and her 100 fly complements fellow ’25 commit Reece Alexander, who brings in a 55.1 in that event.

At the 2020 Pennsylvania 3A HS Champs, Braun placed sixth in the 100 fly after hitting a lifetime best 55.29 in prelims. She also split a 24.59 on the fly leg of Upper Dublin’s state title-earning 200 medley relay and led off their runner-up 400 free relay (52.84).

Last season, Braun would’ve been UNC-Wilmington’s best 100 and 200 butterflier, and she would’ve made the A-final of the 100 fly at the 2020 CAA Championships.

Braun joins Katie Knorr and Reece Alexander, both initial ECU commits turned UNC-Wilmington commits, as well as Sarah Rogillio in the Seahawks’ class of 2025.

