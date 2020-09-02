San Jose State Athletic Trainer Retires Amid Reopened Sexual Misconduct Case

San Jose State athletic trainer Scott Shaw has retired after the school reopened an investigation into 2009 complaints of inappropriate behavior.

Shaw has been the school’s director of sports medicine since 2008. In 2009, 17 members of the women’s swimming & diving team gave accounts of inappropriate behavior by Shaw, according to a USA Today report. Athletes said Shaw was often alone with them for treatments, alleging that he touched their breasts or groins, sometimes under their clothes.

The school conducted an investigation in late 2009 and early 2010, ending with a finding of no wrongdoing. But San Jose State reopened the case in late-2019. San Jose State President Mary Papazian said the case was reopened when she became aware of a nearly-300-page report written by swimming coach Sage Hopkins in 2018. Hopkins compiled the allegations made by the 17 swimmers, and also alleged that school officials retaliated against him and his program for bringing the complaints against Shaw.

Now, USA Today reports that Shaw has retired. According to an August 13 email, Shaw told members of the athletic department that he was retiring, and the school confirmed the retirement without further comment. The USA Today report says Shaw “may avoid discipline if the investigation finds him responsible,” but the school’s investigation is still proceeding in spite of his resignation.