After Initial ECU Verbal, Backstroker Katie Knorr Re-Routes to UNC-Wilmington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mecklenburg Swim Association’s Katie Knorr has changed her verbal commitment from East Carolina to UNC-Wilmington for next fall. Knorr’s change of plans comes after ECU shuttered its swimming & diving program in May; news of the program’s shutdown came just a few weeks after she had initially announced her ECU verbal.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at UNCW. I’m thankful for all my coaches, family, friends and ECU coaches who have helped me get where I am now. Let’s go Seahawks!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 back – 58.42

200 back – 2:00.66

200 IM – 2:07.36

400 IM – 4:25.46

Knorr touched third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 back at the 2020 North Carolina 1A/2A high school championships. At the 2020 North Carolina Senior Championships in February, Knorr was the 400 IM runner-up (4:26.33) and 200 back runner-up (2:00.66).

UNC-Wilmington finished sixth out of seven teams at the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Championships. Rising sophomore Mary Grace Copeland led the team in backstroke last year (55.7/2:00.0), and Knorr would’ve been the team’s #2 200 backstroker last year behind Copeland. Knorr would’ve been the top 400 IM’er on the roster last year, too, and she has CAA A-final speed in both events already.

Knorr joins new head coach Bobby Guntoro’s first recruiting class. On the women’s side, she joins Reece Alexander, a 55.1 butterflier. Alexander is also in-state, and she, too, was initially committed to ECU.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.