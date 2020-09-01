CIF-LA City Section Champion Diver Macy Pine Verbally Commits to Columbia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Los Angeles, California’s Macy Pine has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Columbia University for 2021-22.

“incredibly proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to dive at columbia university! i am forever grateful to the coaches and teammates who have helped me get to where i am today, and i can’t wait to begin the next chapter of my life in beautiful new york city 🙂 go lions!! 🦁”

Pine is a rising senior at Los Angeles Center For Enriched Studies. She dives under the tutelage of NCAA champion Victoria Ishimatsu, a five-time All-American, seven-time Pac-12 title winner and the only four-time Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Year.

Pine was the 1-meter diving champion at the 2019 CIF Los Angeles City Section Dive Championship in her sophomore season. She won by more than 100 points with a score of 476.80. As a 9th grader she finished 4th at the Section meet with 441.45 points.

Pine represented Trojan Dive Club at the 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships where she placed 14th in 16-18 Girls 1-meter J.O. with 357.55 points. She was a finalist in 16-18 Girls 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform diving at 2019 USA Diving Zone F Championships. The previous summer she finaled in the 14-15 Girls 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform at 2018 USA Diving Zone F Championships.

Columbia women’s swimming and diving placed 6th at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. The Lions’ Briget Rosendahl, who also hails from Los Angeles, was an A-finalist on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards. Olivia Poulin and Michelle Lee were B-finalists in 1-meter and 3-meter diving. Pine will overlap with all three.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.