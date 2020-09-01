Winter Juniors Qualifier Sophie Macy Gives Verbal Pledge to Washington State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Macy from Chanhassen, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to Washington State University for 2021-22.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming careers at Washington State University! I couldn’t have made this decision without the help of my coaches Heidi, Barb, and now Coach Matt! I also want to thank my family and friends for supporting me during this journey! Another important person I’d like to thank is Rick from ACC, none of this would have been possible without any of these amazing people. I can’t wait to grow and better myself at WSU, Go Cougs!”

Macy is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American entering her senior year at Chanhassen High School. She does her year-round swimming with WEST Express Swim Team and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast and 400 IM.

At the 2019 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships last fall, Macy came in 6th in both the 200 IM (2:05.92) and 100 breast (1:04.97). She swam breast (30.06) on the 6th-place medley relay and anchored the 8th-place 400 free relay (53.33). A month later she competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM and she time-trialed the 100 fly. Macy finaled in the 400 IM and came away from the meet with PBs in the fly and the 400 IM. Last summer she was a finalist in the 200 breast and 400 IM at Des Moines Futures.

Macy kicked off 2020 with strong performances at the Minnesota Senior Short Course State Championships. She won the 200 IM and 400 IM, and was 3rd in the 200 breast, 6th in the 100 IM, and 9th in the 100 breast. She also competed in the 50 free and 100 back and improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 100/200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:17.18

100 breast – 1:04.15

400 IM – 4:21.44

200 IM – 2:03.28

Noelle Marsh and Taylor Schababerle have also announced their verbal commitments to the Cougars for 2021-22.

