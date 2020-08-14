Futures Qualifier, Sprinter Noelle Marsh Commits to Washington State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising high school senior Noelle Marsh of the Magnolia Aquatic Club has verbally committed to Washington State University.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at Washington State University! I would like to thank my family, coaches and teammates. I am honored to be part of the amazing WSU team, family and program. Go COUGS!! pic.twitter.com/MAsMXU82QK — Noelle Marsh (@_noellemarsh) July 28, 2020

She attends Magnolia High School in Northwest Houston, where in February she finished 5th in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyles at the Texas 5A State Championship meet (for schools with enrollments of under 2,220 students).

Out of the pool, Marsh has served as an athlete representative for Gulf Swimming.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 51.62

200 free – 1:53.42

Marsh is primarily a sprint freestyler, with the height to back that up. As an 8th grader at just 13-years old, she had already been 24.1 in the 50 yard free, which ranked her among the top 50 nationally that season at her age.

While she hasn’t seen huge drops in that 50 free in the 3 seasons since, she has consistently gotten faster each season. Her 100 free has likewise continued to show improvement, though she’s focused less-and-less on the 200 free as she’s gotten older.

8th grade Freshman Sophomore Junior 50 free 24.15 23.74 23.68 23.59 100 free 53.1 52.53 51.78 51.62 200 free 1:56.67 1:53.42 1:55.53 1:57.26

Last season, it took a 23.01 on a flat-start to score in the 50 free at the Pac-12 Championships. All 4 members of Washington State’s 200 free relay split sub-23 en route to a 7th place finish in that race, and an 8th-place team finish at the meet.

Her best times in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle are USA Swimming Futures cuts.

Washington State only has one other swimmer on its roster (or committed) from Texas, and none from the Houston area, so this represents new recruiting grounds for the Cougars.

