Texas UIL 6A Finalist Taylor Schababerle Verbally Commits to Washington State

Taylor Schababerle from Katy, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to Washington State University’s class of 2025. She will overlap one year with her older brother Jake Schababerle, a rising junior on the Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team, as an NCAA Division I student-athlete.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Washington State University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me to make this decision. Although I was not able to take a visit, I did tour the campus on my own and was able to meet the coaches and team over zoom. I can’t wait to spend the next four years in a place that feels like home. Go Cougs!”

Schababerle is a rising senior at Taylor High School. She does her year-round swimming with Katy Aquatic Team for Youth and specializes in freestyle. She qualified for the 2020 Texas UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championships in both the 200 free and 500 free and finaled in the former, finishing 9th with 1:51.55, just off her PB of 1:51.33 from Districts. She achieved her best 500 time at Regional Championships. Schababerle also contributed to Taylor’s 4th-place 400 free relay at the 6A State Meet, splitting 52.11.

At the end of February, Schababerle competed at Gulf Swimming Short Course Championships in the 50/100/200/500/1000 free and 200 IM. She notched PBs in the 50 free, 1000 free, and 200 IM. Last summer she competed at Southern Zone Senior Championships in all the freestyle events. She finaled in the 200 (10th), 400 (13th), 800 (17th), and 1500 (23rd) and left the meet with lifetime bests in the 50/200/400/800 frees.

Top SCY times:

100 free (relay split) – 52.11

200 free – 1:51.33

500 free – 5:00.46

1000 free – 10:20.92

1650 free – 17:41.91

Schababerle will suit up for the Cougars in the fall of 2021. Previously, WSU had no swimmers on the roster from the Houston area. With Schababerle and Noelle Marsh, they have added two in a week.

