Backstroker Katie Carson Verbally Commits to Indiana (Class of 2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katie Carson of the TAC Titans in North Carolina has verbally committed to Indiana University. A rising senior at Green Hope High School, Carson is expected to begin competition for the Hoosiers in the fall of 2021.

At the 2020 North Carolina 4A High School State Championship meet (for the state’s biggest schools), Carson placed 9th in the 200 free in 1:52.04 and 11th in the 100 back in 57.26.

She also swam on Green Hope’s winning 200 free relay and runner-up 400 free relay, all culminating in the school’s first-ever girls’ state title. Green Hope, while only opened in its current form in 1999, has already grown into one of the best athletics programs in the state, having won more than 30 state titles in 21 years. That includes 3-straight state titles in boys’ swimming & diving.

Like many of her TAC Titans teammates, the abrupt end to the spring swimming season didn’t mean a total stall-out of progress. Last weekend, at the TAC Titans’ dual meet against Marlins of Raleigh, she swam a best time of 57.01 in the 100 back.

Lifetime Bests in Short Course Yards:

50 free – 24.05

100 free – 52.44

200 free – 1:51.83

500 free – 5:02.12

100 back – 57.01

200 back – 2:01.61

100 fly – 57.41

Her events aren’t quite yet in scoring range for the Big Ten Championships yet, but as a backstroker, she’ll add some depth to what was Indiana’s weakest stroke group last season – they only scored 25 points in the two backstroke events combined at the Big Ten Championships.

The Hoosiers’ class of 2021 is very big and very strong, including headliners Mariah Denigan of the USA Swimming Junior National Team and New Zealander Brearna Crawford.

But there was also clearly a focus on shoring up the backstroke events for the team. Other proficient backstrokers in the class include Elyse Heiser (54.5/1:58.8), Anna Peplowski (55.4/1:57.8), and Katie Broderick (54.5/1:57.5). That comes after picking up Mary Kate Reicherter (55.6/1:58.2), Anna Freed (54.9/1:58.4), and Elizabeth Broshears (56.0/1:58.4) in the class of 2020.

With the scope of recruits coming in, over the next 2 seasons, Indiana’s backstroke groups projects to become one of the team’s deepest.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.