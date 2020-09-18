After Iowa Cuts Swimming, Catherine Minic Reroutes to Indiana for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Minic from Grande Prairie in Alberta, Canada, has verbally committed to Indiana for fall 2021. Minic attends Charles Spencer High School and trains with the Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club.

Minic was initially committed to Iowa, but has switched to the Hoosiers after Iowa announced it would be cutting the swim program.

I chose IU because of the amazing history of fast, Olympic swimming, and the hard work that gets done there. The academics are also great and the University of Indiana does stand out as a high-ranking school for all its programs. I am so excited to be a part of this team, and I look forward to pursuing my goals in both swimming and academics at the high levels this university has to offer. Thank you to my parents and coach who helped me make this decision!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

100 free – 59.15 (51.84)

200 free – 2:07.12 (1:51.63)

400 free – 4:28.00 (5:00.28)

100 fly – 1:01.96 (54.55)

200 fly – 2:16.52 (2:00.46)

200 IM – 2:20.76 (2:03.92)

400 IM – 4:55.32 (4:20.28)

Minic competed at the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships last July in free, fly, and IM events. She was runner-up in the 100 fly and 200 fly, while she also came in fourth in the 400 IM, fifth in the 200 IM, fifth in the 200m free and 10th in the 800m free.

At the 2019 Canadian World Champs Trials, Minic reached the 200 fly B-final, finishing 19th overall (2:19.00).

Minic looks to be most ready to contribute in the butterfly events for Indiana. The Hoosiers lost their best sprint butterflier, Cora Dupre, to a transfer out of the program, and their next-best in the 100 fly, Shelby Koontz, just graduated. The Hoosiers return Ashley Turak (54.02) and Carla Gildersleeve (54.26), though. Meanwhile, Gildersleeve returns as their top 200 butterflier (1:56.03), as does next-best 200 butterflier, junior Mac Looze (1:57.61).

With her converted 200 fly best, Minic would’ve made the 2020 Big Ten Champs C-final in that event. She joins Mya Dewitt in Indiana’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

