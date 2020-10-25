15-Year-Old Chikunova Downs Efimova’s 50 Breast Russian Junior Record

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, October 25th – Friday, October 30th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Olympic-qualifying competition

World Record holder Anton Chupkov was in the water on day 1 of the 2020 Russian Championships, contesting the prelim and semifinal of the 100m breaststroke.

Chupkov earned the top seed in both the morning and the afternoon, posting times of 59.31 and 59.10 to skate through to tomorrow night’s final. The man owns a lifetime best and national record in a mark of 58.94, so we’ll see if he can break through the 59-second barrier come tomorrow night’s final.

Joining him in tomorrow night’s final is 15-year-old Evgenia Chikunova, the breaststroking prodigy who has been making waves the past couple of years, culminating in two 2019 World Junior Championships titles in the 100m and breaststroke. Chikunova turns 16 on November 17th.

Tonight, Chikunova took the top seed by a mile in the women’s 50m breaststroke, clocking a new personal best of 30.81. That time decimates her own previous career-quickest of 31.18 from last year, as well as overtakes the Russian Junior Record of 31.00 set by Olympic champion Yuliya Efimova way back in 2008.

Of note, Efimova was not able to compete at these championships due to travel restrictions.

