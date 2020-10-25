Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Year-Old Chikunova Downs Efimova’s 50 Breast Russian Junior Record

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Record holder Anton Chupkov was in the water on day 1 of the 2020 Russian Championships, contesting the prelim and semifinal of the 100m breaststroke.

Chupkov earned the top seed in both the morning and the afternoon, posting times of 59.31 and 59.10 to skate through to tomorrow night’s final. The man owns a lifetime best and national record in a mark of 58.94, so we’ll see if he can break through the 59-second barrier come tomorrow night’s final.

Joining him in tomorrow night’s final is 15-year-old Evgenia Chikunova, the breaststroking prodigy who has been making waves the past couple of years, culminating in two 2019 World Junior Championships titles in the 100m and breaststroke. Chikunova turns 16 on November 17th.

Tonight, Chikunova took the top seed by a mile in the women’s 50m breaststroke, clocking a new personal best of 30.81. That time decimates her own previous career-quickest of 31.18 from last year, as well as overtakes the Russian Junior Record of 31.00 set by Olympic champion Yuliya Efimova way back in 2008.

Of note, Efimova was not able to compete at these championships due to travel restrictions.

Additional Notes:

  • Alexander Egorov nailed the top time in the men’s 400m free of 3:47.50 but fell short of the Olympic QT of 3:46.78.
  • Former Louisville Cardinal Grigory Tarasevich is the man to beat after the 100m back semi-final, carrying the top-seeded time of 54.11.
  • The women’s 100m back saw Daria Vaskina reap the pole position with her semi-final time of 1:00.52.

											
										

				


									
    GrameziPT


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    

    
    

    
    38 minutes ago


    


    
    

    
Efimova is Not an Olympic Champion




    

    

    

        
    

    
1
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply




    

    






    
    

    

    

    Corn Pop


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    

    
    

    
    15 minutes ago


    


    
    

    
The Euro Jnrs 100 is going to be a good race in 2021.




    

    

    

        
    

    
0
0

    

        
    



    

    
    Reply




    

    





                
                

                                    

            

        

            

        

    

    

    
				
					

						
