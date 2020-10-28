16-Year-Old Alec Filipovic Hits PR 48.05 in 100 Fly at SCST Time Trial

ST. CHARLES SWIM TEAM TIME TRIAL

October 25, 2020

St. Charles, IL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile: ‘time trial’

St. Charles Swim Team in Illinois held a time trial on Sunday morning, contesting 14 events.

Among the top swimmers was Alec Filipovic, a 16-year-old, who took two events. Filipovic first took the 100 fly, going 48.05 to slice two-tenths of a second off of his old best of 48.25 from the Illinois HS State Championships in February. Later in the session, he posted a 20.46 to win the 50 free, coming just .15 off of his lifetime best there. Filipovic, who attends St. Charles North High School, is the #6 recruit in the HS boys’ class of 2022.

With that time, he moves up to #55 in the 15-16 all-time 100 fly rankings.

16-year-old Angelina Messina posted a couple of top times on the women’s side on Sunday.

Messina, a junior at St. Charles North High School, had the fastest women’s swim (and nearly the fastest swim overall) in the 100 breast with a 1:04.36. She came just off of her 1:03.85 lifetime best, done on Saturday at an Illinois HS Sectional meet; her high school season ended on Saturday, along with every other IHSA swimmer, as the IHSA State Championships were cancelled due to the pandemic.

In the 200 free, her time of 1:53.73 was a time drop of 1.4 seconds, her first time under 1:55.

Paige Armstrong, another 16-year-old, and Messina’s high school teammate, dropped three-tenths in the 200 back to arrive at a lifetime best of 2:03.89. She was also 53.00 in the 100 free, coming six-tenths off of her best.