Match 4 Ke Baad Cali Condors Ne Overall Rankings Me Lead Retake Kiya

Regular International Swimming League ka Match 4 completely Cali Condors ne dominate kiya but Iron aur NY Breakers ne 2nd place ke liye accha competition diya ek dusre ko. Final event men’s 50 breast skins race se pahle dono teams sirf 9.5 points se hi separated thi. Iron ke Emre Sakci ne teeno round jeet kar apne team ka 2nd place finish seal kiya. But Breaker ki team mei bhi Marco Koch aur Michael Andrew the jinhone ne semi-final cutoff banaya, instead of Sakci aur Cali Condors’ ke Caeleb Dressel, agar 7.5 ponts aur hota Breakers ke paas to wo 2nd place par hote.

LEAGUE STANDINGS AFTER MATCH 4

RANK CLUB CLUB CODE MATCHES PLAYED MATCH 1 MATCH 2 MATCH 3 MATCH 4 STANDINGS POINTS 1 Cali Condors CAC 2 4 4 8 =2 Iron IRO 2 3 3 6 =2 LA Current LAC 2 2 4 6 4 London Roar LON 1 4 4 =5 DC Trident DCT 2 2 1 3 =5 Energy Standard ENS 1 3 3 =5 NY Breakers NYB 2 1 2 3 =5 Tokyo Frog Kings TOK 1 3 3 =9 Aqua Centurions AQC 2 1 1 2 =9 Toronto Titans TOR 1 2 2

Six teams ab twice compete kar chuki hai, aur other four teams ke paas keval ek match bacha hua hai. 4th match ke win ke baad Cali Condors ne 8 points ke LA Current koleague standings mei piche karte huye lead par pahoch gaye hai. Iron ki 2nd place finish ne unhe 6 points dilaye, overall unhone Current ke saath 2nd place par tie kiya hai. Breakers, DC Trident, Energy Standards aur Tokyo Frog Kings ke saath pack ke middle mei pahoch gaye hai.

Standings Kaise Kaam Karti Hai:-

Regular Championship matches mei, clubs ko matches mei participate karne ke liye points milte hai, according to the following principle:

1 st place- 4 points

Ten regular season championship matches ke conclusion mei, top 8 teams semi-final mei badhti hai. Aur waha se top 4 teams final mei jaati hai jaha par 2020 ISL season ka winner decide hota hai.